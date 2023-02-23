‘Finding form at the right time’ – QPR v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

QPR host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

It’s Gareth Ainsworth’s first game in charge of QPR, and it comes against his hometown team Blackburn Rovers.

The R’s appointed Ainsworth as their new manager this week after parting ways with Neil Critchley following last weekend’ 3-1 defeat v Middlesbrough. QPR have won just one of their last 17 in the league and sit in 18th place of the table going into this one – just seven points above the drop zone.

Blackburn meanwhile are in decent form. They’ve won their last two – both without conceding – and are unbeaten in their last seven league games. They sit in 4th place of the table as things stand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a very tough opener for Ainsworth, and a very tough game for Blackburn too. Rovers are finding form at the right time but they have some key injuries going into this one with Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz both doubts.

“I expect Ainsworth to have given the players an immediate lift. He’s had a couple of days to work with his new players and he’ll first and foremost aim to make QPR hard to beat, so expect a physical and battling performance form the R’s.

“It’s a very difficult one to predict. But I’m optimistic for QPR – I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“Blackburn are struggling with injuries at the moment but they’ve picked up impressive back-to-back wins to keep their play-off hopes alive. A trip to face boyhood Rovers fan Gareth Ainsworth in his first match in charge of QPR presents a real challenge though.

“Ainsworth’s step up to the Championship is a much-deserved one but he has to start quickly to stop the R’s slide.

“With Wycombe Wanderers, he built teams capable of grinding out vital wins in tough circumstances and I’ve got a feeling he’ll be able to pick up a big win on his bow at Loftus Road. The ground should be bouncing for the rest of a firm favourite and that could really spur on the players.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Blackburn Rovers