‘Fancy them to nick it’ – Coventry City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Coventry City host Sunderland in the Championship’s early kick off on Saturday afternoon.

Coventry City welcome Sunderland to the CBS Arena on Saturday lunchtime. The Sky Blues sit in 11th place of the table as things stand compared to Sunderland in 8th, with Mark Robins’ side having won their last two ahead of this one, beating Rotherham United 2-0 in their last outing.

Sunderland meanwhile were beaten by Rotherham in midweek. It was the Black Cats’ first defeat in five league games and it saw them drop out of the top-six – Tony Mowbray’s side have only lost twice in the league since the turn of the year.

Here, a couple of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland have played a lot of football in recent weeks and have travelled a lot of miles. I think that showed in midweek v Rotherham, and another trip south to Coventry will be another very tough one for the Black Cats.

“Coventry go into this one in decent form. They’ve had an inconsistent season on the whole but they could move to within a point of Sunderland with a win here.

“The early games are always difficult to predict – with the Sky Blues having had a bit of a longer break than Sunderland ahead of this one, I fancy them to nick it.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing tie. Both are still in the fight for the play-offs and with a home win Coventry City could reduce the gap to the top-six to just two points.

“The inconsistency of those in and around them has meant their own ups and downs haven’t had a big impact on their promotion hopes, but games like this will be crucial if they’re to have a say in the play-off picture.

“It’s a tough game to call as both sides have it in them to claim all three points, but I’m just leaning towards the Sky Blues.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 3-2 Sunderland