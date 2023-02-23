Burnley injury latest ahead of Huddersfield Town clash: Updates on Beyer, Benson, Rodriguez, and Churlinov

Burnley host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

League leaders Burnley welcome 22nd place Huddersfield Town on Saturday. The Clarets are unbeaten in the league since November and go into this game with a 12-point lead at the top of the Championship table, having drawn two of their last three in the league.

Neil Warnock is the man in the opposition dugout this weekend. He earned a 2-1 win over Birmingham City in his first game as Huddersfield Town boss, and he’ll have his players right up for what will be a very tough task against Burnley this weekend.

For Vincent Kompany’s side, there’s still a couple of key injuries to contend with. The Athletic’s Andy Jones revealed on Twitter that Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson remain sidelined, with Dark Churlinov having suffered with illness of late but closing in a return to action.

Defender Jordan Beyer is available for selection after missing the last two with a muscular injury.

A tough test…

Despite Huddersfield’s league position, the Terriers will head to Turf Moor with a lot of confidence, and with a game plan under Warnock. They’ll aim to make things as tough as possible for Burnley, by allowing them no time on the ball and by making it a really scrappy game.

But Burnley are top of the table for a reason. The Clarets will have their own plan for Huddersfield and anything less than a win will be a disappointment for Burnley, who have lost a little bit of their momentum in recent weeks.

Sheffield United in 2nd take on Watford in what is another tough game for the Blades, who’ve lost their last two – Burnley can go 15 points clear at the top this weekend if they beat Huddersfield, and Watford beat Sheffield United.