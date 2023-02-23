Bolton Wanderers players share social media messages after booking Wembley trip

Bolton Wanderers booked their place in the Papa Johns Trophy final last night, after beating Accrington Stanley 2-0.

Bolton Wanderers headed to Accrington Stanley to play out the semi-final of the Papa Johns Trophy. And the Trotters emerged victorious after second half goals from Elias Kachunga and Aaron Morley earned Ian Evatt’s side a 2-0 win.

They’ll now play Plymouth Argyle in the final at Wembley in April, with five league games standing between Bolton and that game. After last night, a number of Bolton players took to Twitter, and here’s what some of them posted:

wembley! win clean sheet well done team pic.twitter.com/6fCSoe49BO — James trafford (@Jamestrafford6) February 23, 2023

What a club ❤️ buzzing for the boys. Off to Wembley 😍 https://t.co/ae3jPHbLq5 — Jack Iredale (@JackIredale14) February 22, 2023

Great win from the boys!!! Off to Wembley😍 proud to be a part of this club🤍@OfficialBWFC https://t.co/BpizcYIXIN — kyle dempsey (@_kyledempsey) February 22, 2023

Proud of the boys, the club and everyone around it 🤍👏🏻 https://t.co/oWNCjIrdGg — Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (@jondadi) February 22, 2023

Bolton currently sit in 4th place of the League One table. The Trotters have won five of their last six in the league and have only lost twice in League One since Mid-December. A trip to Wembley for the Papa Johns Trophy is something that will have Bolton fans very excited, and it might not be the only trip to the Trotters make the Wembley this season.

Up next…

Bolton have some big league games on their agenda before they face Plymouth in April. Next up for Evatt’s side is a home game v Port Vale, before trips to Portsmouth and Morecambe. Bolton then go into a couple of crunch games with Ipswich Town visiting the University of Bolton Stadium, before Bolton head to Sheffield Wednesday.

Evatt will be expecting a win again 12th place Port Vale this weekend, although it certainly won’t be easy – a win for Bolton on Saturday could see them leapfrog Ipswich Town who currently sit in 3rd.