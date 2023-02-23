‘Hit and miss’ – Norwich City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Norwich City come into this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City undefeated in three, overcoming Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Marcelino Nunez was a standout performer for the Canaries, netting one of the goals of the season as David Wagner’s side remained in 9th place and moved within one point of the Championship’s play-off places.

As for Cardiff City, a surprise turnaround has seen them claim back-to-back wins under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Bluebirds are still in 21st place but they are now four points clear of the relegation zone after victories over Reading and Birmingham City.

Now, ahead of this Saturday’s tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Cardiff’s recent wins have given them some surprise hope in the fight to stay up. They came against two struggling sides in Reading and Birmingham City though, and with Norwich in strong form, this could be a step too far for the Bluebirds.

“Wagner’s Canaries have turned a corner again after a bit of a blip and it will be hoped that they can really kick on and earn a play-off spot in the coming months.

“This is a really good test for Lamouchi’s side to see just how much they have improved, but I can’t see them making it three in a row.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff really needed their last two wins. Those wins completely change the club’s outlook ahead of the season run-in, but this game will be another difficult one for Lamouchi’s men.

“Norwich have been hit and miss in recent weeks. They’ve shown that they have the firepower to blow teams away, but then in other weeks, they struggle.

“Wagner has a few key injuries to contend with right now and so Cardiff might fancy their chances this weekend. Still, I think it’ll be too big of an ask for Cardiff to come away from Carrow Road with anything this weekend.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Cardiff City