3 out-of-work managers Hartlepool United should consider after Keith Curle sacking

Hartlepool United are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Keith Curle yesterday.

Hartlepool United’s move to sack Curle comes with them sat precariously above the relegation zone. The Pools are in 22nd place, one point ahead of Crawley Town, but the Red Devils have a hefty four games in hand.

The club need to get this appointment right if they’re to survive after Curle was unable to lift them out of the relegation fight.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses who should be considered for the vacant post…

Graham Alexander

Alexander, 51, has been without a job since departing Motherwell in the summer of 2022.

He’s got plenty of EFL experience though, spending spells in charge of Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City. The Scot delivered promotions with all three sides, so he’s a proven success in the EFL.

David Artell

Artell worked under limited funds with Crewe Alexandra for years and still managed to take them forward, so he could be a good option for both the short and long-term for Hartlepool United. The 42-year-old has been out of the game since leaving them in April 2022, and a chance to keep the Pools in the EFL could mark the start of his next chapter.

He was a popular figure with the Cheshire club and could come in and galvanise the struggling playing squad at Victoria Park.

Sol Campbell

Last but not least is Sol Campbell, who is certainly deserving of another chance in the dugout.

The former England international kept Macclesfield Town up against the odds in 2019 and while he wasn’t able to rescue Southend United the following year, he was up against it once again amid the financial issues at Roots Hall.

Campbell has galvanised a struggling squad to safety before, and he could do that again with Hartlepool United.