Wigan Athletic youngster reacts after penning new long-term contract

Wigan Athletic youngster Charlie Hughes has revealed he’s “delighted” after signing a new contract with the club until 2027.

The Latics confirmed Tuesday evening that the 19-year-old had penned an extension with the Lancashire club as he continues his breakthrough into Shaun Maloney’s side.

Hughes has enjoyed an extended run in the first team following Maloney’s appointment, with the teenager making three consecutive 90-minute performances under his new boss. He made his league debut on Boxing Day under Kolo Toure in the 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough and has gone on to play nine of the previous 11 games in all competitions.

After the announcement of his new deal, Hughes shared his delight at the news. But, he insisted he will continue to improve with the Latics currently bottom of the Championship. Hughes tweeted:

I am delighted to have singed a long term contract at this club!💙A proud moment for me and my family😁❤️I am thankful to everyone who has guided me in the right direction along the way. Hard work continues! pic.twitter.com/Omo8WvJqv0 — Charlie Hughes (@CharlieHughes32) February 22, 2023

Hard work continues…

Wigan Athletic remain unbeaten under their new boss, but scoring just twice in that run has been unable to lift them off the foot of the table.

However, Maloney will take pleasure in the fact that the statistically worst defence in the league have turned a corner of late, conceding just once in four games, including clean sheets against play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City. Hughes has played a prevalent role in this defensive improvement too, so it is good to see him commit his future to the club.

The teenager looks to have a big future at the DW Stadium. He’s featured in both back four and back three setups, with his importance to the side reflected by the new terms he penned earlier this week.

Wigan and Hughes return to action away to Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.