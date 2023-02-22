What’s former West Brom and Derby County man George Thorne up to these days?

George Thorne played for West Brom between 2009 to 2014 before spending 2014 to 2020 with Derby County.

Central midfielder Thorne, now 30 years old, joined West Brom’s academy as a teenager before making his senior debut aged just 16 years and 328 days. He came on as a late substitute in a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in 2009.

The former England youth international was unable to break into the Baggies’ side following loan stints at Championship sides Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Watford. He then made a permanent switch to Derby County in 2014 after only 17 games for West Brom.

Thorne played just 73 games for the Rams – including the 1-0 play-off final defeat in 2014 against QPR – with his lack of games owing massively to two serious injuries he sustained at the club. He played just three times during the 2014/15 season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in pre-season.

He later missed the entirety of the 2016/17 season with a fractured leg, and despite 22 appearances the following campaign, he would leave the Rams in 2020.

So what’s Thorne up to now?

Thorne signed for League One club Oxford United on loan for the first half of the 2019/20 season, then making the move permanent in January. However, he again suffered with injuries and managed only seven games for Oxford before he was released at the end of the season.

Following over two years out of the game, Thorne signed for seventh-tier Southern League Premier Division Central side Bedford Town in September 2022. He’s made ten appearances so far this season with the club in 18th place, currently out of the relegation zone on goals scored.

At 30 years old, Thorne’s career has fallen off from where he once was, with the Chatham-born man never reaching the same levels again after two serious injuries sustained whilst at Derby County.