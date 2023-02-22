Viktor Gyokeres to Leeds United: Reported price tag and Coventry City’s stance on a potential sale

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is being linked with a summer move to Leeds United.

Gyokeres, 24, has scored in each of his last two Championship appearances for Coventry City, taking his league tally to 14 for the season, with four assists to his name as well.

Last month, reports linked Gyokeres with a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United. And this morning, fresh reports have emerged claiming that Leeds United will make a summer swoop for Gyokeres, regardless of whether they can fend off relegation from the top flight or not.

What is Coventry City’s valuation of Gyokeres?

There’s been a few contrasting reports regarding Gyokeres’ price tag, but an £18million price tag was banded around more than most. TEAMtalk suggested that Coventry value the Swedish international at that price, but towards the end of last month’s transfer window, a £25million price tag was suggested.

Reports (via CoventryLive) suggested that Coventry wanted £25million for the striker amid late links to Everton last month.

What is Coventry’s stance on a Gyokeres sale?

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins said on more than one occasion last month that Gyokeres would not be sold. But one report claimed that, whilst Robins was told by the new Coventry City owners that Gyokeres didn’t need to be sold last month, he would’ve been if the club’s price tag was met.

And this stance makes sense. Although Coventry have new owners in place, they have a very valuable asset in Gyokeres and a fee of up to £25million would be very difficult for any Championship club to turn down.

Gyokeres remains under contract at the CBS Arena until 2024 and so a sale this summer seems to make sense, as the Sky Blues won’t want to enter into the next season with Gyokeres out of contract at the end of it, and no closer to signing an extension.

Coventry City return to action v Sunderland this weekend.