Tyrhys Dolan sends message to Blackburn Rovers fans after netting winner in Blackpool victory

Blackburn Rovers beat Blackpool 1-0 in the Championship last night.

Tyrhys Dolan scored in the first half to hand Blackburn Rovers a second-straight win in the Championship. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are now unbeaten in their last six and have moved up into 4th place of the table, after dropping down and out of the top-six in recent weeks.

And Dolan netted his fourth foal of the season last night, matching his record of four goals in the Championship last season. After the game, the 21-year-old took to Twitter with this message for Rovers fans:

Ewood nights, great 3pts from the boys. Atmosphere was rocking👏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/cFwBM0ynP8 — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) February 21, 2023

Dolan has four goals and four assists to his name in 27 Championship outings so far this season. The youngster has had spells in and out of the side owing to minor injuries but he remains an important player for Rovers, with his goal last night handing his side a much-needed win in their quest for a play-off finish.

Up next…

Blackburn Rovers head to QPR on Saturday. The R’s have suffered a torrid few months having dropped down into 18th place of the table, with just one win in their last 17 league outings.

But they’ve just appointed Gareth Ainsworth as manager and so they might be expecting a new manager bounce, which could make it a very difficult game for Rovers who sit 18th in the away standings this season.

Dolan will of course be an important player for Tomasson on Saturday, especially given the amount of attacking injuries that his side are contending with right now.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.