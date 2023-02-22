‘Trying to not be biased…’ – Ex-QPR man Marc Bircham has his say on Ainsworth appointment

QPR have named Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager, following the sacking of Neil Critchley last weekend.

Ainsworth, 49, becomes QPR’s third permanent manager of the season. He follows Michael Beale who left for Rangers and Critchley who replaced Beale, with the ex-Blackpool boss lasting just 12 games at the helm, leaving the R’s slumped in 18th place of the Championship table.

QPR are winless in their last 10 league fixtures and have only won one of their last 17 in the Championship. Ainsworth arrives on the back of a near 12-year spells in charge of Wycombe Wanderers where he won promotion from both League Two and League One, returning to the club where he spent seven years as a player.

Former R’s favourite Bircham was a teammate of Ainsworth’s for five years. The pair played together at QPR and were part of a memorable Championship side. And taking to Twitter after QPR confirmed the appointment of Ainsworth last night, Bircham said:

Trying to not be biased and speak as a Fan and not as Good friend

I’m Buzzing for Gaz and I believe he should of had the @QPR Job Earlier

we will probably finish mid table but I would rather do that with an ex player that has a personality and actually cares for the club. — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) February 22, 2023

The right appointment?

Ainsworth has been linked with the QPR job for a number of years now. He remained loyal to Wycombe, but this time, it seems like the timing was perfect for both Ainsworth and QPR.

The R’s have lost their last three and are hurtling towards the drop zone. Ainsworth’s first task is to steer QPR away form relegation and then start building a new-look side.

But many might say that the R’s are falling behind their Championship counterparts – Bircham might have a point that Ainsworth should’ve come in long ago, but QPR are in the situation they’re in and they need to move onwards and upwards.

Ainsworth’s first game in charge is a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend, with kick off at 3pm.