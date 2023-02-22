Swansea City boss shares injury updates on Jay Fulton and Luke Cundle after Stoke City defeat

Swansea City boss Russell Martin says injuries to Luke Cundle and Jay Fulton are ‘nothing major’, after the pair missed last night’s defeat v Stoke City in the Championship.

Swansea City hosted Stoke City in the Championship last night. The Swans took the lead after just two minutes through Morgan Whittaker but were behind just 20 minuets later, eventually losing the game 3-1 – the Swans have now lost four of their last five in the league but remain in 12th place of the table.

On loan Wolves midfielder Cundle and fellow midfielder Fulton were both left out of the squad last night. And speaking to the club after the game, Martin said of the pair:

“Both injured from the weekend. Not nothing major, but we hope to have them both back for Monday.”

Cundle, 20, has featured 21 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and assisting twice. Fulton meanwhile has played 30 times in the league this season, scoring three times.

A blow for Martin…

Swansea City looked weak last night and perhaps the absence of two energetic midfield players in Fulton and Cundle contributed to that poor performance.

Martin does’t have a lot of squad depth at his disposal and so two injuries like this will really give him a selection issue ahead of next week’s clash v Rotherham United, but thankfully neither players’ injury seems serious.

A home game v Rotherham United on Monday is another tough one for the Swans. Rotherham beat Sunderland 2-1 last night to move five points above the drop zone, and they’ll be looking to take advantage of an out of sorts Swansea City side.

The game kicks off at 8pm next Monday.