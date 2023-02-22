Stoke City boss shares update on Tyrese Campbell after injury scare in last night’s win over Swansea City

Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell was brought off over fears of a concussion in last night’s win over Swansea City, but Potters boss Alex Neil says the striker is okay.

Stoke City travelled to Swansea City in the Championship last night. The Potters found themselves a goal down inside two minutes but went on to win the game 3-1 thanks to a Josh Laurent brace in the first half, and one from Lewis Baker late on in the second half.

Campbell was brought off after 56 minutes of the game. The striker suffered what looked like a head injury but speaking to the club after the game, Neil assured fans that Campbell is okay.

Neil said:

“The doc had said to me that potentially, it could’ve been a concussion substitute, so at that point I’ve got a duty of care to Ty to make sure I look after him. Ty’s ensured me that he’s okay, I’ve looked at the footage back and I’m sure that he is okay. But I couldn’t take any risks at that point.”