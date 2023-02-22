Sidelined Rotherham United man says he’s ‘ahead of schedule’, but return date remains unclear

Rotherham United man Ben Wiles has revealed that he hopes to return to action before the end of the season, after suffering a serious ankle injury before the New Year.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off on the half-hour mark in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City on Boxing Day, and is continuing his rehabilitation with the club following surgery.

An academy product with the club, Wiles has played 197 games for the Millers, including 24 appearances at the beginning of this season before injury struck. But he revealed to the club that he’s aiming to return to action before the end of the season, with Wiles believed to be ahead of schedule in his return.

He said:

“I think I’m ahead of schedule timescale-wise. Just looking at my ankle combined with the feedback I’ve been getting suggests that I’m at least on-course.

“I think my hope is to try and make a couple of appearances before the end of the season – obviously when the lads have guaranteed safety in the division!”

Thoughts?

Despite an important 2-1 win against Sunderland last night, Rotherham remain embroiled in a relegation battle, currently sitting in 20th place of the table and just five points above the drop.

Although Wiles’ return would be important to their hopes, they must monitor any potential involvement carefully such is the seriousness of the injury he sustained, along with his long-term role at The New York Stadium.

Wiles’ absence saw Rotherham bring in central midfielders Conor Coventry and Domingos Quina on loan until the end of the season to cover for the academy graduate, with the former playing every minute available since his move.

Matt Taylor will be keen to see Wiles return before the season’s close, but given the Millers’ final six games match them up against four of the league’s top nine clubs, they can’t afford anything less than 100% readiness in the final run in.

Rotherham’s next game sees them visit Swansea City on Monday night at 8pm, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.