Scott Twine discusses potential injury scare after Burnley’s draw at Millwall

Burnley man Scott Twine revealed that a knock he picked up during the game against Millwall last night is nothing to worry about.

Vincent Kompany’s side carried on their unbeaten run that dates back to November in the league following a 1-1 draw at The Den last night. It’s a result that keeps them top of the table – 12 points ahead of 2nd placed Sheffield United.

The clash saw Twine start his first league game for the Clarets after an injury-hit maiden campaign at Turf Moor, following a reported £5million summer move from MK Dons. The 23-year-old lasted 73 minutes before he was replaced by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

However, there did look to be a moment of worry for Twine who changed his boots in the second half of the game, but the returning ace confirmed that there are no major problems to his fitness, saying:

“It looks like everything should be fine. I think the boots have gone! Apart from that, hopefully it’s all fine.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Welcome return…

It was undoubtedly a boost for Kompany and Burnley fans alike to see their summer signing make his league return, following a hip problem that saw him play just 24 minutes of league action before the New Year.

Twine enjoyed a brilliant 2021/22 campaign for MK Dons in League One, scoring 20 and assisting 13 in just 45 league games. With Burnley steaming towards a Premier League return, Kompany will hope the 23-year-old can get more minutes under his belt and see the Clarets back to the top-flight.

Twine has now featured seven times in the Championship this season, scoring once. Burnley host 22nd place Huddersfield Town on Saturday with kick off at 3pm.