Plymouth Argyle’s new hero shares message with supporters after booking Wembley trip

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton has expressed his delight after the Pilgrims’ penalty shootout victory over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle and Cheltenham Town played out a 1-1 draw in their EFL Trophy semi final against Wade Elliott’s Robins last night.

It went to penalties to decide who would take the first spot in the final, and Pilgrims’ deputy ‘keeper Burton was the hero. He saved three of Cheltenham Town’s spot kicks to set up a clash with Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers on April, with those two playing tonight.

Following the game, Burton couldn’t hide his glee, sharing his delight on Twitter.

Tuesday nights don’t get much better than that! What a team, what a club and what a city💚 The Green Army are off to Wembley 💚 pic.twitter.com/hQxmS9mbST — Callum Burton (@Cal_Burton96) February 22, 2023

Burton has been called into action in recent weeks following Michael Cooper’s season-ending ACL injury and after helping them collect seven points from a possible 12 in League One, he’s now inspired them to the third Wembley trip in the club’s history.

He has been the starting goalkeeper for all of their EFL Trophy games thus far, and with Cooper out, he’s sure to start in between the sticks in April.

A new high for Burton…

Having spent much of his time at the club as Cooper’s back-up, Tuesday night’s shootout win marks a new high for Burton’s time at Plymouth Argyle. He’s shown in his recent run in the side that he’s a more than capable deputy for their star ‘keeper, and his performances have softened the loss of Cooper.

It will be hoped he’s got some more top displays in him too.

Steven Schumacher’s side are on course for a long-awaited return to the Championship and with their cup final already booked, the full focus will be on ensuring they don’t slip up in the fight for automatic promotion.