Paul Heckingbottom issues reassuring update on Sheffield United favourite after recent absence

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Billy Sharp won’t be out for an extended period with injury.

The Blades captain was unavailable for United’s last two games against promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Millwall after he picked up an ankle injury against Swansea City.

Sharp was replaced in the 72nd minute against the Welsh side and left the ground in a protective boot. The 37-year-old’s unavailability comes as a worry for Heckingbottom, with the skipper playing 24 times this season.

In his absence, the Bramall Lane outfit have lost two games on the bounce for just the second time this season, with the loss at home to Boro being the first time they’ve tasted defeat since November. But, Heckingbottom has revealed that he expects Sharp to return soon, telling The Star:

“He won’t be long, we’re not looking at a considerable period of time.

“He’s not going to be out for ages. That’s not what we’re looking at.”

Key figure missing

Despite his age, Sharp continues to play a big part at United at the age of 37, totalling up 360 appearances for the Blades. He previously played key roles in their League One and Championship promotion campaigns, and will be hoping to return soon to steer his hometown club towards a second promotion to the Premier League.

In Sharp’s absence, Oli McBurnie has returned to the Blades line-up where he’s bagged twice in his previous three games, taking his tally up to 12 for the season; the highest at the club so far this campaign.

Heckingbottom failed to answer whether Sharp will be fit for the Blades’ next game as they look to get back on track in their automatic promotion bid. In a tough run, Sheffield United have picked up just four points from as many games.

Sheffield United play host to 7th placed Watford this weekend, but it remains to be seen if Sharp is fit to feature.