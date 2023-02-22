Patrick Roberts sends message to Sunderland fans after defeat v Rotherham United

Sunderland lost 2-1 away at Rotherham United in the Championship last night.

The Black Cats suffered their first defeat in five league games at the hands of strugglers Rotherham United last night. The Millers scored either side of half-time, with on loan Leeds United man Joe Gelhardt scoring his first goal for Sunderland to make it 2-1 in the end.

But it was a disappointing night on the whole for Sunderland who remain without some key players at the moment, with Ross Stewart and Corry Evans among the injured players. Patrick Roberts has played a key role for Tony Mowbray’s side this season having filled in for Stewart throughout, but the ex-Manchester City man started on the bench in last night’s game.

And after full-time, Roberts sent this message to the Sunderland faithful:

Not our night, we go again Saturday, thanks for the support 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qH08TLrB9t — Patrick Roberts (@patrick7roberts) February 21, 2023

Up next…

Last night’s defeat has seen Sunderland drop out of the top-six and into 8th place of the Championship table. Next on the agenda is a trip to Coventry City in Saturday’s early kick off in the Championship, before Mowbray’s side break for over a week.

And it’s a much-needed break for Mowbray and his side. Sunderland have played a lot of football of late and have travelled a lot of miles, and perhaps last night’s performance was a sign of fatigue among the players.

Coventry City will be another tough task for Sunderland. But the Sky Blues are very beatable and so Mowbray will fancy his side’s chances, and he’ll want his side to go into this mini break on a high and hopefully inside the top-six.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.