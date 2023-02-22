Leeds United to make summer move for Coventry City star regardless of relegation fate, report says

Leeds United are planning on swooping for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres regardless of whether they’re in the Premier League or not, TEAMtalk has said.

Coventry City striker Gyokeres has long drawn interest from top clubs.

His performances since joining the Sky Blues permanently in 2021 have seen him become one of the Championship’s hottest commodities, with a £25m price tag slapped on his head amid Premier League interest in January (Alan Nixon, via Coventry Live).

Leeds United are among those to have been mentioned as admirers of Gyokeres over time and now, TEAMtalk has detailed their current stance ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

They state that regardless of whether the Whites in the Premier League or the Championship, they will be making a move for the Swedish striker this summer.

Gyokeres, who sees his Coventry City contract expire in 2024, has netted 15 goals and provided four assists in 33 games across all competitions this season.

What could the summer bring?

This summer could be Coventry City’s final chance to land a really significant fee for Gyokeres. If he’s still at the club and a new deal is unsigned by January 2024, suitors will already be keen to strike cut-price deals or will be willing to wait until he’s a free agent.

The Sky Blues are heavily reliant on incomings from sales to rebuild and strengthen their squad, so it could be their best option to cash in on the 24-year-old while they can this summer.

Of course, it remains to be seen just who is in the race for Gyokeres come the summer, and there’s still plenty of time for his contract situation to change. He seems a player destined to play at a higher level though, so keen eyes will be on his position over the next few months.