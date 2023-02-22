Key Middlesbrough man agrees two-year contract extension

Middlesbrough defender Tommy Smith has signed a two-year contract extension at the Riverside, the club have confirmed.

Middlesbrough signed Smith as a free agent following his release from Stoke City in the summer. He played second fiddle to the likes of Isaiah Jones at right wing-back and Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Anfernee Dijksteel and Matt Clarke at centre-back under Chris Wilder.

But since Michael Carrick took the reins, Smith has played every single minute in all competitions under the new boss, and has been integral to their successes since the Manchester United legend joined as head coach.

Smith originally signed on a short-term deal but his performances have warranted a contract extension, with the 30-year-old penning a two-year deal, the club have announced.

“We’re delighted to have Tommy on a longer contract,” said Carrick in an interview with the club’s official website.

“He’s done fantastically well for us and he’s an important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

A huge plus for Boro…

Things are going great at Middlesbrough currently, winning five games in a row and breathing down the neck of Sheffield United in 2nd. The performances and the results have been brilliant and Smith has been a huge part of that under Carrick and so is thoroughly deserving of his contract extension.

Not only have his performances warranted the reward, but rumours linking him to a potential switch to Norwich City emerged in January and so the contract extension certainly helps to put off any potential suitors for the time being.

He is a key player for Boro on and off the pitch as Carrick states. His experience having played in the Championship with Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, as well as in the Premier League with the latter and being their club captain, has certainly stood him in good stead at Middlesbrough, and he will be hoping to get his current side up to the top tier.