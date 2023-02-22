Key condition emerges in Burnley’s efforts to sign loan favourite permanently

Burnley’s bid to sign Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach permanently will heavily depend on whether they win promotion or not, Rheinische Post has said (via Sport Witness).

Burnley are on the right path in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side have lost just twice in 33 Championship games this season and they boast a huge 16-point gap to 3rd placed Middlesbrough with 13 games remaining. It would take an almighty collapse for them to lose the title, let alone automatic promotion.

Now, a report from Rheinische Post has highlighted the importance of promotion in the Clarets’ bid to keep loan ace Beyer.

They state that once Burnley win promotion, they will be able to meet Borussia Monchengladbach’s financial expectations for a permanent deal, with the player seemingly learning towards a stay at Turf Moor after a strong loan stint.

There have been conflicting claims over whether or not Burnley have an option to make the move permanent, but after reporter Alan Nixon stated the Clarets do have an option, Rheinische Post has also reported that this is the case.

A formality?

Nixon stated that terms of a permanent contract need to be agreed between Beyer and Burnley, but that shouldn’t spring up any obstacles. And, with the Clarets’ return to the Premier League seemingly inevitable, it seems little stands between a permanent deal for the centre-back.

The 22-year-old defender has been a big hit on these shores and his experience gathered in the Bundesliga should stand him in good stead should he end up in the top-flight with Burnley.

Until then though, the full focus will be on thrashing out the terms of the permanent contract and securing Burnley’s promotion once and for all.