‘Incredible’ – Norwich City man hails Max Aarons after landmark achievement

Norwich City defender Ben Gibson paid tribute to teammate Max Aarons after he reached a landmark 200th appearance for the Canaries last night.

David Wagner’s side kept themselves in the play-off picture with a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City last night, the result keeps them in 9th but they move to just a point behind 6th.

A double from Marcelino Nunez had Norwich 2-0 up at half-time, before Christos Tzolis wrapped the three points up in injury time after Maxime Colin had got one back for Birmingham. But it was the ever-reliable Aarons whose landmark appearance tally caught the eye before the game – he also received plaudits following the game from defensive partner Gibson, who tweeted:

Incredible achievement to have played that many games so consistently at his age – hell of a player & even better person well done mate ❤️ https://t.co/fVFZwkogHJ — Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) February 22, 2023

A brilliant servant…

Norwich’s mainstay at right-back Aarons, has played for the club since U18 level and playing his 200th game for the club at only 23 years old, shows just how important he’s been to the Canaries.

The former England U21 international has played key parts in two previous Championship promotion successes, and with 35 appearances to his name already this season, he could be the difference maker for David Wagner this time round.

Norwich made it three games unbeaten last night, their longest unbeaten streak in the division since the beginning of November. The Canaries face tough tests in the coming two games against Cardiff City and Millwall who are both on unbeaten runs of their own.

But with 13 games still to play and Wagner’s side well placed in a play-off bid, you wouldn’t back against Aarons potentially adding a third promotion with the club to his name.

Norwich City return to action v Cardiff City this weekend.