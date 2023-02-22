‘If I was to sign Akinfenwa…’ – Ainsworth on style of play as new QPR boss gears up for Blackburn Rovers opener

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth takes charge of his first game this weekend, with Blackburn Rovers visiting west London.

The former QPR player was named as the club’s new manager yesterday. He replaces Neil Critchley who lasted just 12 games in charge, leaving the R’s in 18th place of the table and with just one win to their name in 17 Championship fixtures.

Ainsworth arrives on the back of an 11-and-a-half-year stint at Wycombe Wanderers. During that time, Ainsworth developed a reputation as a manager who plays direct football, with many having criticised Wycombe under Ainsworth for their style of play.

But speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s game v Blackburn, Ainsworth has told R’s fans what they can expect to see from his team.

He said:

“If I was to sign [Adebayo] Akinfenwa, I think the fans could expect a certain style of play! I think you cut your cloth accordingly to what you’ve got. There are different ways to play the game.

“At times, we probably had to go a little more direct at Wycombe – but it paid dividends. What I’ve learned along the way are different ways of playing and different ways to adapt.

“If anyone wants to watch our last 10 goals at Wycombe on the internet, go and have a look and tell me how many are direct! You get tagged and that stays with you. Wycombe beating teams as well always tended to ruffle up opposition managers, who would say that we didn’t do much more than get the ball forward.”

Wycombe currently sit in 7th place of the League One table. They’ve won their last five games in the league and this season in particular – after losing Adebayo Akinfenwa at the end of this season – the Chairboys have had to adapt and change their style of play.

Ainsworth continued:

“I’m sure QPR fans would love to see the ball going forward – but at the right times and in the right areas. There are different ways of playing and my job, foremost, is to get points on the board. This club has lost too many games recently and we need to stop this rot.

“I intend to do that and build over the years – I want a team that fans can be proud of and are entertained by. Ultimately, I want a team that’s successful.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

What to expect…

Ainsworth has shown this season that he’s a manager who can adapt to different challenges and different opponents. And having been with Wycombe for so long, it’ll be interesting to see how Ainsworth adapts to this new set of players and to see how QPR line up this Saturday.

The R’s have a lot of technically-gifted players, especially in the midfield department. They also have two good attacking full-backs in Ethan Laird and Kenneth Paal, and two big strikers in Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes who could yet be very useful to Ainsworth.

Many will say that QPR under Ainsworth will play a route one game but that might not be the case. Ainsworth is a more complex manager than many people give him credit for and he has a chance to prove that with QPR.

QPR v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.