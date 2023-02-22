‘I wouldn’t lie’ – John Mousinho opens up on Portsmouth fringe man’s contract situation

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said sidelined winger Jayden Reid’s contract situation will be looked at but refused to be drawn on a potential decision.

Portsmouth recruited rapid forward Reid in the summer of 2021 following the expiry of his contract with Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old has endured an injury-hit time in Hampshire though. He’s yet to make his competitive debut for Pompey and is currently on the sidelines after suffering a second ACL injury of his career last summer.

Reid has been on the road to recovery since but question marks surround his future at Fratton Park, with his deal up this summer. There’s no 12-month option either after that was triggered to keep him for this season.

Now, speaking with The News, Portsmouth boss Mousinho has opened up on his situation.

After backing him to come back from the injury stronger, the Pompey manager discussed his contract situation. He refused to be drawn on the chances of a long-term deal but confirmed conversations will take place. He said

“Jayden’s contract is something we’ll have a look at, seeing where everything is with the injury.

“The contract is not something we’ve put too much thought into at the moment. It weighs on players’ minds, definitely, but I wouldn’t lie and say we will offer him a six-year deal or anything like that.

“We will make sure we have that conversation and do the right thing.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

What next for Reid?

For now, the full focus for Reid will be on getting his fitness back after an injury-hit campaign to date.

He’s been viewed as a promising talent at Fratton Park but he just hasn’t had a chance to show his abilities yet. If Reid is to get a chance to impress Mousinho, he will need a new contract, but a decision is yet to be made on that front.

He has Mousinho’s backing in his bid to get back to fitness and kick on, but it is a tough situation and a tough decision to make.

Time will tell just how the situation pans out, but be it with Portsmouth or elsewhere, it will be hoped Reid can kick on and maximise his potential after a tough couple of years.