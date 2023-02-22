‘I really feel for him’ – Nigel Pearson confirms cruel ACL injury to Bristol City star

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed defender Rob Atkinson is out for the season after suffering a ruptured ACL.

Bristol City centre-back Atkinson has gone from strength to strength over the course of this season, nailing down a regular place in Pearson’s starting XI.

Atkinson has played 31 times across all competitions, netting four goals and helping keep seven clean sheets in the process.

There were big concerns when he was forced to withdraw from the action early into the Robins’ 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the weekend though, and the fears have now been confirmed by Pearson.

As quoted by the club’s official media, the City boss has confirmed Atkinson will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. Here’s what he had to say on the centre-back:

“Rob has ruptured his ACL, so that’s his season done.

“He’s going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, which is a normal procedure, to let it settle down.

“It’s a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we’ll have to deal with it.”

Kicking on without Atkinson…

Losing Atkinson is a big blow for all. It slows the momentum he has built up over the course of this season and after playing a key role in the Robins’ eight-game unbeaten run in the league, they will have to fare without him for a while.

The 24-year-old can hopefully rest up and recover quickly in a bid to be fighting fit and ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

In his absence, Pearson will have to make do with the other options at his disposal. Tomas Kalas will be the top contender for a starting spot alongside Zak Vyner for now, with utility man Kal Naismith sidelined at the moment.

Pearson has said Naismith will be back shortly after the international break in March if he does not return beforehand.