Hartlepool United left sweating over January signing after worrying training injury

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has admitted there is concern over an injury to Dan Dodds.

Hartlepool United added Dodds to their ranks on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan with Darlington but Middlesbrough sanctioned a permanent exit for the defender. Since then, the 22-year-old has made a good impression with the Pools, managing two goals and two clean sheets in seven appearances.

However, he was absent last time out as Curle’s side were defeated by Newport County on Tuesday night.

Now, the boss has shed light on the concerns regarding an injury picked up by Dodds in training.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Curle said fingers are crossed that the January addition will be okay but they have to wait for his groin injury to settle down before a full diagnosis. He said:

“It’s a case of fingers crossed.

“Everybody knows the emergence of Dan Dodds and the impact he has, not only on games but also in the changing room and with the supporters as well.

“He’s a spark and we needed a spark [against Newport].

“Initially you have to let it settle down. We’re confident in Carl [Bell, first-team physio]. He’ll make the right call and whether it needs a scan or whether he’s happy with his diagnosis but I’m the same as everybody else, I want Dan Dodds in my team.”

A nervous wait…

Dodds has made a good impression since his arrival from Middlesbrough. He’s been a regular starter for Curle, operating on the right as a full-back/wing-back while also playing in the back three at times.

As Curle highlighted, losing someone of his presence on and off the pitch would be a blow for their survival hopes. It’s sure to go down to the wire and having all the key figures available will be vital.

It will be hoped more light can be shed on the extend of Dodds’ injury sooner rather than later, with Curle already being forced to field somewhat of a makeshift backline in his and Jamie Sterry’s absence.

Next up for Hartlepool United is a home clash with Walsall, who have drawn their last five games.