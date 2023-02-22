Gary Rowett reveals injuries carried by in-form Millwall star after Burnley heroics

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Tom Bradshaw’s absence from the starting XI against Burnley was due to injuries, admitting he would rather have left him on the bench.

Millwall salvaged a point late on through in-form striker Bradshaw.

After being subbed on for Duncan Watmore in the 73rd minute, the Welshman levelled the scores with five minutes left on the clock. It marked a fourth goal in four days for the striker, but his absence from the starting XI did raise questions from supporters.

Now, Rowett has admitted that he probably would have preferred to leave Bradshaw on the bench as he was carrying injuries.

As quoted by the Southwark News, the Millwall boss said that prior to the game, the 30-year-old said he would be only at 80% due to an ankle knock, a tight hamstring and a tight glute. He was willing to come on for the latter stages though, ultimately netting the equaliser.

“He didn’t have a rest, he was injured,” Rowett said post-game.

“He wasn’t fit enough. I spoke to him yesterday, he came in and his ankle was swollen, black and blue. He had a tight hamstring and a tight glute. He always puts himself out there, Bradders, but he said he would be about 80%.

“At that point, I said ‘look, I’m not going to risk you, it’s not worth it, are you fit enough to give me 15, 20 minutes off the bench?’, and he said ‘yes, of course I will’.

“That’s what we had to do, we always knew that would be an option late on. I probably didn’t want to use him, I almost wanted to leave him today, but with the state of the game, we wanted to get something out of it. It’s a brilliant finish.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A risk pays off…

Bradshaw has struggled with injuries before and given Millwall’s reliance on him at the top of the pitch, it was a risk for Rowett and co to even give him minuted off the bench on Tuesday night.

Thankfully though, his introduction looks to have played out perfectly. His goal rescued what could be a valuable point in the play-off race and as it stands, it seems he’s got through the game scot-free despite the knocks carried into the game.

Bradshaw now has 11 goals in 27 Championship games this season and as Millwall’s leading striker, it will be key that he stays fit.

Tuesday night marked the first time he has dropped to the bench since November, starting 24 of his 27 league appearances this campaign.