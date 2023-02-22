Former Luton Town and Birmingham City midfielder retires aged 31

Luton Town and Birmingham City’s former midfielder Olly Lee has been forced into retirement, it has been confirmed.

Lee, 31, has been on the books with Gillingham since 2021. He signed for the club permanently that summer following a successful 2020/21 season on loan at Priestfield, but his action has been largely limited since.

The former West Ham youngster has played 10 times this season, with his last outing coming as a brief appearance off the bench vs Sutton United on December 29th.

Now though, Lee has confirmed the tough decision to hang up his boots.

As announced on Gillingham’s club website, the midfielder was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and Raynaud’s condition over a year ago. As a result, medications and treatments have limited his involvement but after some fruitless comebacks, Lee is now retiring from the game.

He thanked all those involved in making his career a special one before stating that he is now driven to helping the next generation of players.

Notable stays…

Lee started out in West Ham’s academy and after a short stay with Barnet, he joined Birmingham City in 2013. He would spend over two years at St. Andrew’s, managing a goal and an assist in 20 games before signing for Luton Town.

With the Hatters, Lee notched up 124 appearances – the most he managed for a single club over his career. In the process, he managed to net 11 times and provided 17 assists, helping them win promotion to League One in 2018.

A stay in Scotland with Hearts followed, notching an impressive 18 assists in 58 games for the Scottish side from 2018 to 2021 before returning to the EFL with Gillingham.

His displays on loan for the Gills made him a quick favourite and although his permanent stay didn’t go as hoped, Lee will be fondly remembered by those in Kent as well as by other supporters; Luton and Hearts especially.