Ex-Portsmouth boss emerges as leading candidate for newly-vacant League Two job

Portsmouth’s former boss Danny Cowley is the top contender for the vacant Colchester United job, Football Insider has said.

Colchester United are on the lookout for a new boss after becoming victims of the domino effect of Gareth Ainsworth’s move to QPR.

The R’s brought Ainsworth in from Wycombe Wanderers, who duly swooped on the U’s to replace their club legend with another in the form of Matt Bloomfield. It leaves Colchester managerless, but it will be hoped they can find a replacement swiftly.

Now, Football Insider claims the number one candidate is former Portsmouth boss Cowley.

Pompey parted ways with the 44-year-old last month following a dismal run of form but Colchester United could offer him a quick return. Cowley has admirers in the U’s hierarchy and he’s a leading contender in the bid to replace Bloomfield.

Colchester currently sit in 19th place, 11 points clear of the drop after being successfully guided away from the relegation zone by Bloomfield.

An ambitious target?

While Cowley’s time with Portsmouth was ultimately unsuccessful given their failure to make a real push for promotion, he’s still a highly-regarded coach.

He was lauded for his work at Lincoln City, leading them from the National League to the upper reaches of League One. That earned him a Championship move with Huddersfield Town, where he all but saved them from relegation after a tough season before his sacking.

Colchester find themselves in the lower reaches of the League Two table and with Cowley’s reputation, it might be a surprise to see him drop that far. It would make a great appointment for the U’s though as they look to move on from the loss of Bloomfield.