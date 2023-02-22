Emerging Sheffield United starlet reveals Blades ‘role model’ after first-team breakthrough

Sheffield United starlet Louie Marsh has picked out key forward Iliman Ndiaye as a ‘role model’ for himself and his academy teammates looking to make a senior breakthrough.

Sheffield United youngster Marsh has appeared in and around the first-team picture somewhat in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has been on the bench for all of the Blades’ FA Cup games this season, also remaining an unused substitute in the clash with Rotherham United at the start of the month after time training with Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Marsh, born in Sheffield, is still waiting on his first outing for the senior side, and he’s looking to follow in Iliman Ndiaye’s footsteps in breaking into Heckingbottom’s plans.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the young attacker picked out the Senegal international as a ‘role model’ in his bid to emerge as a first-team regular. Speaking about his recent senior involvements, Marsh said:

“It’s a special feeling to have been with the first-team.

“Especially being a Blade, nothing tops that. But I can’t take my foot off the gas, I have to keep going.

“I train with the first-team squad now and again. The more I get up there, I become a better player. Everyone has made me feel welcome and it’s a tight-knit group. I have only just started to be in and around them, but from what I have seen so far they are brilliant, every single one of them.

“Everyone is really nice, Egan’s nice, Sharpy’s nice, vice-skipper and skipper, but everyone is great to be fair.

“I try and look at Iliman a lot when I’m playing. For all us boys in there, of the people we look up to, he’s been in our position and we are just trying to get to where he is. We are trying to push on and he’s a role model for all of us.”

Been there, done that…

Given Ndiaye’s recent success in coming from the academy into the first-team, he’s a solid example for youngsters like March to follow.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season and he looks destined for bigger and better things beyond Bramall Lane. 10 goals and seven assists in 32 league outings for Ndiaye have helped him become one of the first names on the team sheet after signing from Boreham Wood in 2019.

If Marsh or any other academy starlets can emulate the success Ndiaye has had, Sheffield United will be set up well for the future. The likes of Marsh, Ollie Arblaster, Andre Brooks and more have all been in and around Heckingbottom’s thinking, so it will be interesting to see if any can nail down a regular senior role moving forward.