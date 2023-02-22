Derby County failed with late winter swoop for Sheffield Wednesday ace, report reveals

Sheffield Wednesday knocked back Derby County’s late efforts to sign Jack Hunt in January, The Star has said.

Derby County were unable to add a natural right-back to their ranks in January.

It has meant midfielder Korey Smith has maintained a role on the right-hand side of defence since, with the promising yet still inexperienced Kwaku Oduroh the only natural option in that position as it stands.

However, it wasn’t for a lack of trying it seems, with a late attempt for Sheffield Wednesday’s Jack Hunt now being reported.

The Star states that the Rams made a late move to try and tempt the 32-year-old away from Hillsborough. Their ambitious efforts were quickly shut down though amid Hunt’s re-emergence in the side over recent months.

He had struggled for game time over the first half of the campaign but he has been back in Darren Moore’s side recently, taking his appearance total for Wednesday to 172.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

One to revisit?

Sheffield Wednesday have the option to keep Hunt until the summer of 2024. His deal is up at the end of this season, but the 12-month extension clause in his deal means he can be kept beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign if the Owls wish to do so.

His return to Moore’s plans could hint at an extended stay, but even still, it could be worth revisiting for Derby County this summer.

Hunt would be a solid option on the right-hand side for Paul Warne and if the Owls are to win promotion back to the Championship, the defender could struggle to maintain a regular role. The Rams could be a good option if he wants guaranteed minutes, although they are also in the fight to return to the second-tier.