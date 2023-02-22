David Wagner hails popular Norwich City ace after ‘perfect performance’ v Birmingham City

Norwich City boss David Wagner has labelled Marcelino Nunez’s display against Birmingham City as the ‘perfect performance’.

Norwich City made it three games undefeated on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

Chilean star Nunez was the standout player on the night, netting twice and providing the assist for Christos Tzolis’ late goal. His opening goal will most certainly be among the goal of the season contenders, thrashing home a stunning volley from range after Kevin Long’s clearance.

His impressive displays drew praise across the board, with Wagner vocal in his support for the midfielder post-match.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Norwich City boss labelled Nunez’s performance as ‘a real 10 out of 10’, lauding him for his efforts across the board as well as for his two goals. Here’s what he had to say:

“It was an unbelievable strike from ‘Nacho’ – and his overall performance was brilliant too, a real 10 out of 10.

“He hasn’t had too many opportunities since I have been here and when he was played it has often been in wide areas, which isn’t really playing to his strengths.

“But tonight he was given the number 10 role and I thought he gave a perfect performance in that role. It’s something that really suits him as a player and after his great strike he showed it with the second goal when he got into the box to convert Kenny’s cross.

“He was also all over the pitch, working hard and we love him as a player – and as a character too. He isn’t one of those players who learns the language quickly but that hasn’t stopped him from being a really popular member of the group, someone who always has a smile on his face.”

Nunez’s contributions on Tuesday night take him to three goals and two assists in 30 outings for the Canaries since signing from CD Universidad Catolica in the summer.

Kicking on from Tuesday…

Norwich City’s seven points from a possible nine in their last three has put them back within touching distance of the play-offs. They’re just outside the top six in 9th, but only one point separates them and 5th placed Millwall.

If Nunez can perform as he did against Birmingham City, he can go on to be a valuable player in Wagner’s push for promotion.

As the Canaries boss highlighted himself, opportunities have been limited for the 22-year-old since the chance in management. But, after performing as he did last night, Nunez should be hopeful of maintaining his place in the starting XI ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City.