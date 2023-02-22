Blackburn Rovers could be without six first-team players v QPR this weekend as injuries start to pile up

Blackburn Rovers could be without six first-team players for the trip to QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers beat Blackpool 1-0 in the Championship last night. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now won back-to-back games and are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures, having moved up into 4th place of the table after last night’s win.

But the game against Blackpool provided Tomasson with a fresh injury concern after Daniel Ayala was forced off at half-time. The Spaniard has only just returned from injury, but he joins Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz, and Harry Pickering on the sidelines – all of whom are suffering with hamstring injuries.

Scott Wharton and Thomas Kaminski remain sidelined too, so Tomasson’s squad is looking somewhat depleted ahead of a trip to west London this weekend.

But Lancashire Telegraph say that star striker Brereton Diaz ‘could be in contention for the weekend trip to QPR’, with Ayala and Pickering both doubts. Dack is sidelined until the March international break.