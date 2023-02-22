Birmingham City pair out for ‘a good number of weeks’ but positive update on Bielik

Birmingham City lost 3-1 away at Norwich City in the Championship last night.

Two goals from Marcelino Nunez in the first half and one from Christos Tzolis in the second earned Norwich City a comfortable 3-1 win at Carrow Road last night, with Maxime Colin scoring Blues’ only goal of the night just after the break.

It’s a third-straight defeat for John Eustace’s side who now sit in 19th place of the table, having won just two league games since the turn of the year. And things aren’t getting any easier for Eustace who gave an injury update on his side after the game – Dion Sanderson missed out after coming off early in the previous game v Huddersfield Town, likewise Troy Deeney.

Eustace said of the pair:

“Unfortunately I think Dion’s going to be missing for a good number of weeks… which is a big blow. And Troy’s also going to be missing for a good number of weeks, but it is what it is.”

And Krystian Bielik was stretchered off in the Huddersfield game too. Having had poor luck with injuries in previous seasons, many were fearing the worst for the Polish midfielder, but Eustace gave this positive update on the 25-year-old:

“Not as bad as what we first thought… It was important that he feels confident with it. Today we rested him, but again Alfie [Chang] came in and did very well, so hopefully Krystian will be back in the next week or so.”