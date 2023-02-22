3 Norwich City players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

With Norwich sitting 9th in the table – 12 points off an automatic promotion spot – an immediate return to the Premier League seems unlikely, and it could leave the Canaries with a busy summer.

After perennial yo-yo side Norwich were relegated bottom from the top-flight last season, there was hope in Norfolk that they could again bounce straight back up but the Championship has proved a tough nut to crack this time round.

If David Wagner is unable to mount a promotion bid in what remains of the season there could be an overhaul at Carrow Road.

Here are three Norwich players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Max Aarons

Every transfer window seems to bring a fresh link between Aarons and the Carrow Road exit door with Premier League sides now joined by European clubs in his pursuit, with Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Monchengladbach among others linked in January.

The 23-year-old has been at Norwich since the U18s and has racked up 199 appearances for the Canaries so far, but with the stature of the clubs lining up for him, he could take the next step in the summer with the £15million price tag touted an attractive price given his age and experience.

Sam McCallum

Left-back McCallum has found his game time limited this season and has started just one of seven games since the turn of the New Year. The 22-year-old previously missed over two months at the beginning of the campaign following a fractured metatarsal and has been unable to earn a place in the side, seeing the majority of minutes coming off the bench.

With Dimitrios Giannoulis making the left-back spot his own under Wagner, McCallum may well be forced out on loan again to find regular first-team minutes after previous loan spells with QPR and Coventry City had gone well for the youngster. But if McCallum doesn’t fancy another loan and Wagner doesn’t favour him between now and the summer, a permanent move could be realistic – Transfermarkt value him at £3million.

Tim Krul

The veteran goalkeeper may well have seen his season and Norwich future fizzle out after he was dropped following a nightmare performance in the 3-0 defeat against Burnley. After starting the season as the no.1 goalkeeper, he’s played just three league matches since the middle of October.

With Angus Gunn now taking over in goal, the 34-year-old may well have to look elsewhere to become a number one keeper again or he could find himself on Premier League radars after Manchester United monitored him in the summer as a backup option. Given his age and his contract expiring in 2024, the £878k valuation by Transfermarkt could be an unrealistic one.