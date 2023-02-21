What’s former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United man Muhamed Besic up to now?

Muhamed Besic played for Middlesbrough between 2018 to 2019 and Sheffield United from 2019 to 2020.

Besic, now 30 years old, moved to England in 2014 when Everton signed him for £4million. He made 56 appearances for the Toffees, even playing in the Europa League, before being sent out on three separate loan stints.

He first joined Championship Middlesbrough in February 2018 after previously being sidelined for the entire 2016/17 Premier League campaign and losing his place in the squad. He played 17 games under Tony Pulis including in the play-off semi final defeat against Aston Villa. Besic returned the following season to play 39 times in the 2018/19 campaign as Boro missed out on the play-offs by just one point after finishing 7th.

He was again loaned out but this time to newly-promoted Sheffield United where he made nine Premier League appearances, playing a fringe role before seeing his loan move cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 of 15 Neil Critchley won only one game in his time as QPR boss - who was it against? Cardiff City Preston North End Huddersfield Town Reading

So what’s Besic up to now?

After his loan move at Bramall Lane was cut short, Besic never featured in England again despite remaining at Everton throughout the entire 2020/21 season where he eventually finished his contract at the end of the campaign, and left as a free agent.

In September 2021, Besic signed for Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvaros, winning the league title in his first season back at the club where he’d played 50 times before arriving at Goodison Park.

However, his career has now hit another bump on the road after he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament at the beginning of February in the 0-0 draw against Kisvarda. He’s likely to miss the rest of this season and beyond but is set to pick up another Hungarian title with Ferencvaros 14 points clear at the top.