What would a Gareth Ainsworth QPR XI look like?

QPR are expected to announce the appointment of Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth later today, according to West London Sport.

Ainsworth, 49, looks set to take charge of QPR, after the club’s sacking of Neil Critchley over the weekend. Ainsworth will become the R’s third permanent manager of the season, and he’ll come in at a very difficult time too with QPR having won just one of their last 17 in the league.

The 49-year-old former QPR player has spent more than 10 years in charge of Wycombe Wanderers. During that time, hes developed a reputation as a manager who plays ugly, but gets results. His current Wycombe side sit in 7th place of the League One table and have on their last five games, with Ainsworth playing a variety of formations during this run of form in a bid to combat different sides.

On the whole though, Ainsworth plays a pretty standard 4-2-3-1 formation. But he can adopt a 3-4-3 formation which can mould into a 5-2-2-1 kind of set up, with the wide players settling in as wing-backs, and two of the attacking players dropping a bit deeper to leave a lone target man – a big target man is something Ainsworth has always utilised.

So expect the likes of Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes to be very important to the way that Ainsworth sets up his new QPR side. And expect the pacier players on the flanks to be very important too, putting in cross at every opportunity but also providing enough defensive cover.

In a standard 4-2-3-1 formation, Ainsworth’s QPR could look a lot like how they looked under Michael Beale, with Seny Dieng in goal of course, and a back-four (given current injuries) of Kenneth Paal, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, and Ethan Laird. Then with Sam Field and perhaps Stefan Johansen in front of the defence, and Ilias Chair, Tim Iroegbunam, and Jamal Lowe as the attacking three midfielders, leaving Martin up top.

But in a more flexible 3-4-3 we could see Dickie, Dunne, and maybe Osman Kakay as the back three, with Paal and Laird playing as wing-backs instead of full-backs, leaving Field and Johansen in the middle, and perhaps Chair and Lowe playing behind or alongside Martin.

Another important aspect of Ainsworth’s current Wycombe set up is having an engine player in the middle of the park – someone to cover a lot of ground. Right now at Wycombe, that’s a former QPR player in Josh Scowen. Field is a very important player for QPR but Ainsworth might fancy signing a new central midfielder to play alongside Field next summer, as Johansen is more of a creative player than a ground-coverage player.

It seems like a steady appointment for QPR, and Ainsworth’s first game in charge looks set to be a home clash v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.