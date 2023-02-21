Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City: Martin free to rotate with no fresh concerns

Swansea City host Stoke City in the Championship tonight.

The Swans lost their third game in four outings after a last-minute winner from Daniel Ayala gave Blackburn Rovers all three points at the weekend. Russell Martin’s side have fallen seven points behind 6th place in the play-off race and have dropped to 12th in the table.

Stoke City also come into this game off the back of a defeat, losing 1-0 to Blackpool on Saturday. The result leaves Alex Neil’s side in 19th and only six points clear of safety, but they’re still just five points behind the Swans.

Swansea City team news

Although there have been some struggles for Martin in recent months, he once again comes into a matchday with a clean bill of health. There are no new injury issues for the Swans to contend with as they prepare for the visit of Stoke City.

That will give him freedom to rotate the ranks if he wants as they look to make a return to winning ways.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Cabango

Wood

Darling

Sorinola

Fulton

Grimes (C)

Manning

Whittaker

Cooper

Piroe

Martin could opt to leave his backline unchanged following the narrow defeat in Lancashire, with a back three setup likely to be continued. Their defence has tightened up in the previous two games after conceding seven in the two prior.

After starting with a more conservative XI last time out, Martin could look to bring Morgan Whittaker and Oliver Cooper back into the fold to replace Joe Allen and Luke Cundle with Stoke City floundering at the wrong end of the table and three points well within reach.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.