Sheffield Wednesday face decision over ‘smashing’ trialist as other clubs eye swoop

Sheffield Wednesday U21s boss Neil Thompson has said discussions will be held with trialist Sam Reed as they weigh up a swoop for his services.

Sheffield Wednesday have been keeping a close eye on Brighouse Town left-back Reed in recent weeks and his bid to impress with Thompson’s U21s has been well-documented.

It seems decision time is nearing though, with Thompson now sharing the latest on his situation.

As quoted by The Star, the U21s boss voiced his praises for Reed, praising him for his attitude and his performances. The youngster has been played in his natural role on the left-hand side as well as on the left of a back three most recently.

He said:

“He’s done really well.

“He’s got a great attitude, and he’s a local lad. He’s been playing for a team in Leeds and he’s been smashing. He’s a great kid to have about, left-footer, and does what it says on the tin. I thought he was really steady today.

“We’ll have a chat with Sam [about the way forward] in the next few weeks.”

It seems the Owls will need to make a choice sooner rather than later though. As they weigh up the decision whether to offer him a deal or not, The Star’s report adds that other clubs are ready to take a look at Reed as well.

A glowing review…

Thompson’s words certainly show that Sheffield Wednesday are big admirers of Reed, so you would think that leans them towards snapping Reed up after a strong trial with the club.

It remains to be seen just what decision they come to though, with an outcome seemingly not far away.

The praise from Thompson combined with the fact that other clubs are waiting in the wings to take a look at Reed goes to show how he’s viewed as a promising talent as well. With others keen, it could be best for Wednesday to pounce while they can to avoid being left to rue passing up on the chance to sign him.