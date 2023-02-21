Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Midfielder doubtful as Millers’ injury list grows

Rotherham United clash with Sunderland in the Championship this evening.

The Millers will undoubtedly be vying to put an end to their poor run of form, failing to pick up a win in their previous five fixtures. Matt Taylor’s side have struggled in front of goal recently, finding the net just twice in their last five games.

It has been a solid season for the Black Cats on their return to the second tier, winning three of their last five league outings. Tony Mowbray’s side have successfully fulfilled their defensive duties this season, conceding just 34 goals all season.

A win for Rotherham United could see them move above relegation rivals Cardiff City into 20th place, whilst Sunderland could potentially move into 4th place if they can pick up all three points.

Rotherham United team news

Experienced defender Sean Morrison is currently unavailable after he sustained a thigh injury that could see him miss the rest of the campaign. Loanee Domingos Quina is facing time on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against Reading last week.

Ben Wiles suffered a serious ankle injury against Stoke City on Boxing Day and looks unlikely to feature again this season.

Ollie Rathbone is questionable but may feature against Sunderland after injuring his groin against Reading recently.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Johansson (GK)

Peltier

Hall

Humphreys

Bramall

Odoffin

Coventry

Ogbene

Fosu

Ferguson

Washington

As the latter stages of the season draws near, Taylor will surely be desperate to regain some form in the league and distance themselves from the relegation spots. The Millers have a plethora of experience available to them that could prove crucial in their survival bid.

Veteran striker Conor Washington has featured sporadically recently but could play an important role against a Sunderland side that have been unstoppable in their previous few games.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.