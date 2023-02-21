Rotherham United man to ‘be assessed’ ahead of Sunderland game

Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone could be a doubt to face Sunderland tonight with a groin problem, Paul Davis has reported.

Rotherham United host Sunderland in the Championship tonight, with the two sides entering the game in contrasting form. The Millers sit in 21st place and just two points above the drop zone, winless in five as the gap to the bottom three shrinks.

Tony Mowbray’s side are five games unbeaten and have climbed into the play-offs. They conceded an injury-time penalty against Bristol City on Saturday to drop two points, which will no doubt be a frustration going into this game.

And a tough task tonight may be made tougher for Rotherham with key midfielder Rathbone potentially missing through injury. The 26-year-old has played 33 times this season, starting every game since Christmas. But that run may end tomorrow with Rotherham Advertiser journalist Davis tweeting:

Ollie Rathbone feeling a bit of pain in his groin today. Hasn’t done much in training. Will be assessed by #rufc before tomorrow’s Sunderland game. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 20, 2023

Worrying omission…

Given Rotherham’s recent run of form with just one win coming since November, Matt Taylor would’ve been hoping for at least a fully fit side to give them the best possible chances of taking something off one of the league’s most in form teams tonight.

If Rathbone is missing then Jamie Lindsay could be recalled back into the side after not featuring in the previous five games. But given the attacking nature of Rotherham’s bench against Coventry that saw four forwards named, it could force a real shuffle of the pack from Taylor.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight, and a win for the Millers could see them leapfrog Cardiff City who sit in 20th – one place ahead of Rotherham.