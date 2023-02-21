QPR fans shouldn’t fear Ainsworth appointment – he’s the right man at the right time

QPR look set to appoint Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth following the sacking of Neil Critchley over the weekend.

More than a decade after he last pulled on the blue and white of QPR, Ainsworth looks set to return to the club, but this time as manager. He looks set to call time on his near 11-year tenure at Wycombe Wanderers where he’s earned two promotions, overseeing 550 games and winning 219 of them. Since Ainsworth took charge of Wycombe in September 2012, QPR have had nine permanent managers. And during the last few managerial changes at least, Ainsworth’s name has been mentioned alongside the R’s vacancy.

This time though, it looks like Ainsworth and QPR are finally set to reunite, and it would make for a very swift appointment for the R’s who’ve won just one of their last 17 in the Championship, with Critchley lasting just 11 league games at the helm. As far as modern QPR bosses go, Critchley will be remembered as the worst. His tenure is the shortest of any manager since Iain Downie lasted 15 games in charge of QPR in 2008, and his win percentage is the lowest of any manager since Mark Hughes won eight of his 32 games in charge in 2012.

And if Critchley’s tenure has exposed any specific flaw at QPR, it’s that the club needs a personality in the dugout. Critchley, as nice of a guy as he might come across as, lacks the bite that a modern QPR manager needs. The club’s board came under widespread scrutiny during Critchley’s tenure and with no movement in the boardroom looking likely any time soon, QPR need a manager with the doggedness, and the fire in him, as well as the overall man management skills to cope with everything that seems to be wrong at the club right now.

And Ainsworth, whilst another proverbial ‘nice guy’, has all of the above and more. Many QPR fans will remember Ainsworth as a player; the rough and ready midfielder who kept things simple, which is a mantra that’s followed him into his career as a manager. And although Michael Beale arrived and set the tone for a more contemporary QPR, where slick football was the be-all and end-all, the outlook of the club right no is vastly different to what is what just a few months ago.

Relegation is a real threat right now. QPR sit just eight points above Huddersfield Town in 22nd and have 45 points left to play for. And given how QPR have dropped from 1st place in late October to 17th in late February, how far QPR could fall in another three month’s time makes for grim reading. Sacking Critchley was a bold decision by the board but it’s one that might yet save their season, and avoiding relegation will be the first and foremost task for Ainsworth.

A recent interview with Stoke City boss Alex Neil springs to mind right now. Ahead of his side’s previous clash v Blackpool, he discussed the Seasiders’ recent appointment of Mick McCarthy and he defended McCarthy’s old school, ‘lump it forward’ style of play. Neil made the good point that, when a team is down near the bottom of the table they need to eliminate risk, whilst at the same time giving themselves the most amount of chances to score goals. And that defence may apply here with Ainsworth and QPR.

One of the main criticisms that QPR fans have voiced now and in the past when Ainsworth has been linked, is that his football isn’t the most attractive. And that’s somewhat true. Ainsworth isn’t a Beale-type manager who will earn plaudits from the wider football community. But again, Ainsworth’s type of football is the type of football you need when you can’t buy a win, and in players like Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes, complemented by the more technical and pacey likes of Ilias Chair and Jamal Lowe among others, this current crop of QPR players might well suit Ainsworth very well.

At the same time though, this season and the last few weeks especially have seen Ainsworth really blossom as a manager. He’s chopped and changed formations over the past few weeks, enabling his side to win their last five League One fixtures. Ainsworth spoke of how he changed his set up to deal with a rampant Derby County side, with Wycombe going on to end the Rams’ 15 game unbeaten run in League One. Ainsworth isn’t as tactically-behind as many might make out. Since losing Adebayo Akinfenwa last summer, Ainsworth and Wycombe have been forced to play in different ways other than his typical, direct, way.

For that reason, and all the above – Ainsworth having the personality to be a QPR manager, the club hurtling towards the relegation zone and in need of results rather than slick and stylish football – Ainsworth to QPR seems like a good fit, at an even better time.