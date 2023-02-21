Portsmouth midfielder is the only exception to club’s contract stance after key figure’s revelation

Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes has confirmed that contract talks with Jay Mingi are ongoing despite putting other discussions on hold.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho stated earlier this month that talks over new deals had been shelved for now.

He explained that it isn’t the right time for such decisions to be made given how long he’s been in the role, although plans are being put in place for next season’s squad with yet another League One campaign seemingly ahead.

Now, speaking to The News, sporting director Hughes has reiterated the club’s stance, but there is one exception.

He too stated that Mousinho needs time to assess parts of his group before making decisions on their future but revealed that discussions with midfielder Jay Mingi are still ongoing. Here’s what he had to say:

“Talks with Jay are still ongoing.

“He has suffered a setback in terms of injury and not yet been out in terms of a full training session with John. That’s really important for both sides – for John to see Jay and Jay to see John. We’re just trying to give it time and obviously with Jay’s age there is a protection for the club considering the fact we are in discussions.

“It will be great to have Jay back soon and then hopefully he affects the pitch – and we take everything from there.”

A Pompey priority…

Mingi has made a good impression when fit this season and he’s been a highly-regarded talent for a while now, even with some injuries hampering his progress at times.

He’s had interest from elsewhere before too, so if his contract situation isn’t addressed, he surely wouldn’t be short of options elsewhere. That’s something the club are surely aware of too, hence their decision to persist with contract discussions while putting others on hold for now.

Mousinho clearly rates Mingi and when he’s back to 100%, it will be intriguing to see just how he can develop under his management. The Pompey boss spent much of his time as a player in defensive midfielder, so his experiences and expertise could be influential in helping Mingi take himself to the next level at Fratton Park.