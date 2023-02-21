Portsmouth have ‘a firm eye’ on Premier League, Championship talents ahead of this summer

Portsmouth’s sporting director Rich Hughes has confirmed the club are starting to identify Premier League and Championship youngsters as potential summer additions.

Portsmouth have enjoyed success in dipping into academies for future stars in recent seasons. It’s a shrewd way of picking up high calibre talents on temporary or permanent deals and it seems Pompey will be continuing to do so moving forward.

There’s plenty of time yet until the transfer window reopens, but clubs up and down the country will be starting their preparations.

Pompey are among those looking to get an early idea of how they want their 2023/24 squad to look, with sporting director Hughes confirming players are starting to appear on their radar.

Speaking to The News, he said that while there haven’t been trials as of yet, there’s ‘a firm eye’ on Premier League and Championship talents who could be up for grabs. He said:

“There’s not so much trials going on, but we’re looking [at who might be available].

“We’ve got a real firm eye on the summer and who we can bring in and what that looks like. We’ve got a lot of conversations going on at the football club about our younger players as well and what their pathways look like and how that’s going to progress forward.

‘So there’s a lot of activity going on, which is great – that’s what we’re all in it for.

“We love it and do it because we like the thrill of it.”

The next chapter…

John Mousinho’s first chance to really rebuild and shape the Portsmouth squad to his liking will come this summer, and it is of the utmost important that the club get their recruitment right.

Kicking on under new management is vital for Pompey. The club hierarchy have been criticised for failing to put their supposed ambitions into action and while he’s a promising coach and a popular figure, the Mousinho appointment was criticised by some.

Bringing in strong, promising players will be vital in helping Mousinho build his own Portsmouth squad for the long-term, so it will be interesting to see just who comes on board in the summer.