Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Duo likely to miss out but January signing set to make debut

Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

Norwich City welcome Birmingham City to Carrow Road later this evening. The Canaries go into this game on the back of a goalless draw away at strugglers Wigan Athletic last weekend, with David Wagner’s side having won just one of their last four in the league.

The Canaries sit in 9th place of the Championship table for this one, compared to Birmingham City who sit in 18th. Blues have lost their last two going into this one, having suffered defeat away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Norwich City team news

The Canaries look set to be without strikers Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki for tonight’s game, with Sargent nursing a minor ankle injury and Pukki a calf injury.

Elsewhere, the likes of Sam Byram, Issac Hayden, Przemyslaw Placheta, and Jonathan Rowe remain sidelined for this one, but Wagner revealed in his pre-match press conference that January arrival Marquinhos is set to feature.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Hanley

Omobamidele

Aarons

Hernandez

Gabriel Sara

McLean

Dowell

Marquinhos

Idah

Providing Wagner doesn’t change formations for tonight’s game in a bid to compensate for he absences of Pukki and Sargent, this could be his potential XI. Marquinhos looks like an exciting signing and he might have to be thrust into the starting line up given the injuries along Norwich’s attacking line.

Elsewhere, it should be an unchanged line up from the one that drew at Wigan. Wagner really doesn’t have a lot of squad depth at his disposal and so changing things up is difficult.

But playing at Carrow Road, and against an out of sorts Birmingham City side, Norwich City should have a bit more confidence to go on and claim the win.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.