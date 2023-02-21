Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Four players still unavailable for the Lions

Millwall host league leaders Burnley in the Championship this evening.

The Lions have been in solid form so far this season, currently sitting in a play-off place with three wins in their previous five fixtures. Gary Rowett’s side will undoubtedly be wanting to pick up from where they left off after picking up a crucial win against 2nd place Sheffield United last time out.

The Clarets will surely be aiming to continue their unbeaten run, having not lost a match in the league since November. The Lancashire club have been solid defensively this season, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matches.

A win for Millwall could see them into 4th place, whilst Burnley could further extend their lead at the top of the table if they are able to pick up all three points.

Millwall team news

Mason Bennett is currently unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury against Sunderland recently. Tyler Burey is also unable to feature, due to picking up a hip injury against Sheffield United in the FA Cup last month.

Shaun Hutchinson is currently recovering from a groin injury and won’t feature, whilst Callum Styles is sidelined with a quad issue that could see him be absent for some time.

New signing Aidomo Emakhu is back in training and could be back in action sooner rather than later.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Long (GK)

McNamara

Cresswell

Cooper

Wallace

Shackleton

Saville

Voglsammer

Flemming

Burke

Bradshaw

It has been a stellar season so far for the Lions with Rowett getting his side playing some of the best football they have in a long time. The London side have been a solid defensive unit for the majority of the season but will have to be wary of complacency due to their lack of squad depth.

Tom Bradshaw has been clinical in front of goal recently and could play an important role against a Burnley side that look unstoppable this season.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.