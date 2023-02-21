Michael Carrick drawing Premier League attention – current stance on Middlesbrough future emerges

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is drawing eyes from Premier League clubs, as per the Daily Mail, but he has no plans to move on.

Middlesbrough’s move to hand Carrick his first full-time managerial role has proven to be an inspired one.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder has led Boro from the relegation zone to 3rd place, and they’re now only four points behind 2nd placed Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

Unsurprisingly, Carrick has drawn high praise for the work done in the early stages of his first job.

Now, the Daily Mail has said he’s already drawn admiring glances from the top-flight.

They state that the boss is ‘riveting the gaze’ of ‘several’ Premier League clubs after winning 13 of his 17 games in charge of Middlesbrough. For now though, it is added that he has no plans to leave the club after penning a three-year deal in October.