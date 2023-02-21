Long-term Luton Town absentee returns in U21 fixture

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea will play his first game back today after suffering a serious knee injury last April.

Long-serving Hatters goalkeeper Shea suffered a season-ending injury against Cardiff City in April of last year, which has only now seen him return to action as he starts for Luton’s U21 side against Reading today.

The 31-year-old stopper has been with Luton since 2017, and was the club’s first-choice keeper in the 2018/19 League One success campaign. He’s since seen his minutes limited in the Championship, but his 39 appearances in three years still show his importance.

Shea returned to the bench for the four previous games for the Hatters, with Ethan Horvath keeping the starting role after making the no.1 spot his own this season, playing 31 of a possible 32 league games so far this campaign.

Building back to sharpness…

Shea may have to bide his time before returning to the field for the first-team, given the side’s 5th place position in the table and Horvath’s form since arriving on loan in the summer from Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old is also joined in the U21 side by Glen Rea, who is gathering fitness before heading on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town. Also involved is January signing from Peterborough United Joe Taylor, with the 20-year-old playing just three minutes since making the switch.

Rob Edwards is clearly making the most of his academy setup, by offering potentially key players in the final stretch of the campaign an opportunity to get themselves back in the fold, with Luton embroiled in a play-off push, he’ll want every player fit and ready to be called upon.