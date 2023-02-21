Latest Burnley news: Clarets agree fee for youngster, update on Maatsen’s Chelsea future + more

Burnley’s lead at the top of the Championship table has grown to 11 points, after 2nd place Sheffield United lost away at Millwall over the weekend.

Burnley beat Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road to further cement their title credentials, with a trip to The Den next on Vincent Kompany’s agenda. And there’s been some interesting Burnley stories in headlines ahead of tonight’s game, with the main one regarding Jordan Beyer.

Alan Nixon claimed on Sunday that Burnley have agreed a fee to sign Beyer, 22, on a permanent deal from parent club Borussia Monchengladbach – personal terms are yet to be agreed but Nixon says that aspect is seen as a formality by Burnley.

Another player on loan at Burnley this season is Ian Maatsen. The left-back has been a mainstay in the Burnley defence this season, and it seems like he could be available for transfer in the summer. Reports have suggested that Maatsen could be one of a number of Chelsea players up for grabs this summer with Chelsea looking set for a summer sale after their expensive January transfer window.

Elsewhere, speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Millwall, Kompany offered a coy response on Nathan Tella’s fitness after the Southampton man was brought off in the game v Luton Town, whilst also suggesting that the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, and Beyer are no closer to a return to action.

Lastly, former Burnley youngster Anthony Mancini has signed for League One side Accrington Stanley on a short-term deal.

Burnley v Millwall kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.