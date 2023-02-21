Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Tomasson dealt injury blows, Spurs starlet features for U21s + more

Blackburn Rovers are continuing their push for a play-off spot as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2012.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were on a four-game drawing streak before picking up a valuable win against Swansea City at the weekend, moving into 8th place and level on points with fellow play-off contenders Millwall and Sunderland.

However, they’ve had a mixed bag off the pitch with a number of stories making headlines.

Bradley Dack’s and Ben Brereton Diaz’s injuries will be a concern for the club. Speaking to the club’s media, Tomasson revealed Brereton Diaz is very doubtful to feature against Blackpool tonight, whilst Dack is confirmed to be out.

Attacking midfielder Dack isn’t expected to return for another four weeks through his hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Rovers have confirmed that they have taken Tottenham Hotspur starlet Thomas Bloxham on trial, with the forward appearing against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Monday. The 17-year-old played 76 minutes in the 4-2 defeat, offering him every chance to catch the eye at Ewood Park.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Lastly, the club announced that the ongoing debacle with the EFL regarding the transfers of Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest and Ethan Brierley from Rochdale is set to continue. Deals to sign the pair had been agreed between the clubs but registration applications to the EFL were rejected due to the transfer window deadline. Rovers revealed they will be taking the matter to an independent arbitrator to resolve the quickest possible outcome.

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool in the Championship tonight before travelling to London to take on QPR on Saturday, with every point vital in their play-off bid.